Toaster Bath Bomb

Daniel Greenberg
Hunter
Pro
Recently, there has been this trend around suicide memes (earlier this year a Georgetown student wrote her thesis on suicide memes, #suicidememes has been used on Instagram over 100,000 times, and so on). Outlets like VICE and The Atlantic have even said that suicide memes might actually be therapeutic. TLDR, the internet is obsessed with dark humor as a way to cope with how awful everything is. In looking at suicide memes and content, and thinking about them in light of the Boomer/Zoomer/Doomer/Bloomer identity matrix, there has been a recurring joke around toasters as "bath bombs" - so here is a literal toaster-shaped bath bomb as a vehicle to explore some of this content. Basically, starting from the acknowledgment of the fucked-up state of the world can make self-care healthier - which the toaster as a bath product manifests.
