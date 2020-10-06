Toast Beta

discussion
Hiya! I built Toast to solve my own build time pains with other frameworks. It has enabled 10,000 page sites to be built in just 60s. The framework itself is built in a combination of a Rust core and JavaScript wrapper. This enables incremental compilation at the function level, incredible speed, and more while also allowing users to never know Rust is involved at all. The Beta launch sees the framework running multiple sites on the internet, including christopherbiscardi.com, jason.af, and of course toast.dev. It currently supports building sites with a familiar src/pages structure as well as allowing remote data fetching and first-class MDX support. Toast sites have been built with a range of CSS approaches including Tailwind and CSS-in-JS. Who should join the Beta? * Anyone having build time problems in their current framework of choice * Anyone who wishes for a simpler approach when compared to webpack-based frameworks * People comfortable reporting issues and feature requests * People comfortable using at least node v14.13 * People who have time to ask for and apply workarounds. This is a beta, after all.
@chrisbiscardi Hi Christopher, congrats on the launch! Is this something people can access today, or is it a waitlist?
@leandro8209 People can access it today with the knowledge that the documentation is more scarce than it will be in GA. If you use it you'll likely need to be in the Discord. When it goes GA there will be two distributions, a community that builds from master and a commercial that adheres to semver.
