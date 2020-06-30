Log In
Toadi

Autonomous robot mower powered by A.I.

She navigates autonomously (by 4K camera & A.I.), avoids objects and animals. No perimeter cable or GPS needed.
Uses mulching technology to keep your grass continuously short. Mows in lines, mows borders, multi-zone, guards at night. Now on Kickstarter.
The Toadi Autonomous Mower Is Now Available In U.S.Newly launched in the U.S., Toadi is an AI-powered robotic mower with object recognition and security features for safe lawn mowing. While Toadi is currently available throughout Europe, Americans will now have access to the autonomous landscaping robot.
TOADI ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF ITS AI-POWERED LAWN ROBOTToadi is excited to announce the U.S. launch of Toadi, an AI-powered yard robot with object recognition and security features. While Toadi is currently available throughout Europe, Americans will now gain full access to the autonomous landscaping robot for the [...]
Toadi Robot Mower Is Part Of A Master Plan For Worker RobotsNeed some help around the yard? You might want to check out Toadi, a lawn robot powered by artificial intelligence. The bots have been mulching grass in Europe for a couple of years and will soon be launched in the United States, says CEO Wesley Lorrez in Belgium.
Wesley Lorrez
Maker
Hey PH, Wesley here, creator of Toadi along with our team of 23 Toadi Jedis. We are really excited to share this project with you. Our vision with Toadi is to expedite the transition to a sustainable world by making worker robots affordable for everyone 🧚🏿‍♀️. Our first phase to achieve our mission is to make the best lawn robot ever. Today we are making this robot available via Kickstarter 💫, with discounts up to 20%. Toadi is an autonomous lawn robot, no perimeter or GPS needed. Toadi works purely on computer vision and A.I.. She is easy to setup and extremely safe: detecting objects, humans, animals,... and safely navigates around it. She can also mow in lines, mow borders and guards at night. For mowing she uses mulching technology to always keep your grass short. We are here all day to answer any questions and we love to hear your feedback about our Toadi 🙏❤️.
Roel Engelen
I like the fact that is very autonomous. Although I'm quite the IT-nerd myself, I like the fact that it seems so easy to set-up. Even for elderly people.
Wesley Lorrez
Maker
@roel_engelen thank you for your feedback! Making it as easy as possible to set-up was one of our key goals.
A V
Ik ben erg geïnteresseerd!!
Vermeulen Michel
Great combinations and featrures in this product, great designers!
Wesley Lorrez
Maker
@vermeulen_michel thank you very much! Which feature do you like the most?
Anne-Marie Bilsen
everything: sustainable, locally produced, no perimeter, clever worker robot
UpvoteShare
Wesley Lorrez
Maker
@anne_marie_bilsen 🙏 thank you!
