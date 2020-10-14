TLDRticle
Save text and images from the web in a click
Try it out:
1) Install the chrome plugin & activate using your gmail address
2) Browse online & select text or hover over images to save them.
3) Right click to open the TLDR menu.
Demo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Z2M3nup_ZA&feature=youtu.be
Kyle Morris
Makerroboticist
Kyle and Eric here, the co-founders of TLDRticle. We built a chrome plugin that lets you highlight, comment and save text and images from web pages into Google Docs. The goal is to help readers find key information faster online. Try it out: 1) Install the chrome plugin & activate using your gmail address: https://chrome.google.com/websto... 2) Browse online & select text or hover over images to save them. 3) Right click to open the TLDR menu. You can create new google docs associated with your gmail, and highlights will be saved there. demo vid:
