TipList

Build beautiful travel guides in minutes.

TipList makes it easy to create a guide to your favorite places. Quickly add your favorite tips for any place and public for everyone to enjoy.
Brenden Mulligan
Brenden Mulligan
Maker
I initially launched the project 7 years ago. Here's the TechCrunch article from the initial launch. But time has taken a toll, especially since it was originally built on the Foursquare API. It's been broken for years. But because of my love for travel, I have an irrational love for this project, so I hated to see it sit there broken. Yesterday, I decided to rebuild it from scratch. Zero code reused. Here's what I got done in a day. I still need to finish: • Itinerary builder (putting tips in a specific order so you can lead someone from here to there) • Login with Twitter • Easier way to pick place photos • Map view (duh) There are definitely some rough edges, but I'd love for the community to take a look, create a list, and find some bugs for me 😊
Kenny Grant
Kenny Grant
@mulligan congrats on the launch!!
Sunira Moses
Sunira Moses
I really like the low bar for getting a location up and into the individual tiplist. I can put together a quick set of points of interest without getting encumbered by the sheer amount of data the app is asking for or a cumbersome interface. I like it - great work!
J-Strizzle
J-Strizzle
I loved TipList in its first incarnation and am so excited that @mulligan has brought it back! I’m looking forward to not having to maintain a bunch of travel recommendation Google Docs cribbed from emails anymore.
