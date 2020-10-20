discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Aditi Syal
The Triangle IP tool helps enterprises manage the journey from ideas to patents. Manages the process through innovation capture, vetting, drafting, and filing stages to ensure a frictionless filing experience. A few key features being: 1. Intuitive and easy inventor form. 2. Ease of collaboration results in thorough vetting of the ideas. 3. Scoring the ideas help in prioritising ideas to be pursued for patenting. 4. Drag and drop of ideas from one stage to another.
