Jordan
MakerOwner, Tinyjar | Appydev
Tinyjar.com founder here 👋 Tinyjar is a widget that lets you control all of your donation links in one place for Buymeacoffee, Ko-fi, Patreon, and more. Check out some websites using Tinyjar: https://extrasfor.carrd.co https://deckof.carrd.co https://thaigigs.com First, I'd like to introduce myself to the Product Hunt community. My name is Jordan and this is my first launch! I'm excited but also terrified at the same time 😂 The idea for Tinyjar came to me one day as I was looking over Indiehackers portfolios and noticed multiple people using two or even sometimes, three donation buttons on their sites. Meh. I wanted to figure out a way to clean this up but also give people the opportunity to earn more donations. FEATURES: - No-code Installation: Just copy-pasta the code and embed it on your webpage. - Design Friendly: Customize your Tinyjar to fit your website's wants and needs. - All-in-one Place: Shareable link & easy to update all your donation links in one place. - Micro-Crypto Donations: Accept donations in BTC, ETH, or your favorite crypto-currency. (PRO) - Dashboard Access: Customize your Tinyjar to the fullest extent and remove all branding. (PRO) - Analytics Tracking: Track traffic with Google, Fathom, Simple, Splitbee, and Plausible. (PRO) - Trigger Settings: Decide when to show or hide your Tinyjar on the page. (PRO) If you have any feedback, please feel free to reach out! Happy Humpday!
Congrats on the Tinyjar lauch. I didn't notice there was crypto donation before!