Tinder Festival Mode

claim your festival on your profile, see who’s going where, and find your crowd before you get there. Trust us on this one, if you haven’t done the festival scene with Tinder before, you’ll never even think about doing it without us again.
Around the web
Tinder launches 'Festival Mode' to connect music festival goers with profile badgesIn the latest of a string of products aimed at attracting and engaging a younger demographic, dating app Tinder this morning announced the launch of a new feature called "Festival Mode," designed to connect singles attending the same music festival. Similar to "Spring Break Mode,&...
TechCrunch
Tinder is launching a festival feature so you can find love among the mudWhen you go to a festival and want to pull, the current options are 'accidentally' spilling beer on someone and striking up a conversation or making sure you park your tent near where a group of fitties have. Tinder thought that there must be a better way to find love with other music-lovers, and so have created their new festival feature.
Metro
Tinder now lets you find fellow music festival hottiesTinder is launching a new feature for all users today called Festival Mode that'll let users add a badge to their profile that advertises the music festivals they'll attend this summer. The app will prompt users to make a selection on the Festival Mode card, which will give other users a heads-up that they'll be at a festival and potentially willing to meet.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.