Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Timmy
Timmy
Save money faster with Timmy
Visit
Upvote 76
Meet Timmy, your Al spending buddy. Set a savings goal, and Timmy will provide tailored advice as you spend to help you achieve it.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Personal Finance
•
Budgeting
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Timmy
Save money faster with timmy
Follow
76
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Timmy by
Timmy
was hunted by
Jacob Lucas
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Personal Finance
,
Budgeting
. Made by
Jacob Lucas
. Featured on April 8th, 2025.
Timmy
is not rated yet. This is Timmy's first launch.