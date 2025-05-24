Launches
Timix
Omni Timer for All
Timix is a modern, flexible timer app with 12 smart triggers—audio, speech, countdowns, HomeKit, and more. Runs on iPhone, iPad, Watch, and Mac. With Siri, Shortcuts, widgets & TimixGPT. Free, ad-free, and built to help you focus your day, your way.
Health & Fitness
Home Automation
Inclusivity
Timix by
Timix
was hunted by
Igor Bidiniuc
in
Health & Fitness
,
Home Automation
,
Inclusivity
. Made by
Igor Bidiniuc
. Featured on May 26th, 2025.
Timix
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 23rd, 2024.