Timeular Shared Spaces

Manuel Bruschi
Maker
Hey Hunters, Especially in times where we work from home (WFH) for the first time and the boundaries between private- and work-life vanish, it is hard to know how much we have really worked and what we have done. Tracking your time for a while provides clarity so you can find the right balance and Timeular makes it super simple to use. Over the last years we have built the most easy and accurate time tracking solution for the individuals like freelancers, but with Shared Spaces we are bringing all the advantages to teams so you can track time together in one place. What is new: - Create and share unlimited spaces, activities, and tags - Invite unlimited members simply via email - Admin only access to analytics and administration - 24h delay so admins can't watch your tracking in real time - Keep tracking private data safely in your private space - Insightful charts visualising time of your whole team - Filter by person, activity, tag, text or space - Export your common data as CSV/XLSX More details here: https://timeular.com/blog/timeul... Timeular 3.0 is the result of >20.000 feedback messages but we're not done yet. We would love to hear your feedback and improve Timeular even more. As a little thank you for your time spent on sharing your feedback with us, we have a special offer for you today. Just use the code "producthunt20" on the cart page to get a one-time 20% discount on all products. Make your time count!
