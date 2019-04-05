Timeular 2.0
Track, understand and improve how you work.
#3 Product of the DayToday
Timeular makes it super simple to track your time at work and to understand what you could improve so you have more time for the important things.
No matter if you use only the app or our cool physical Tracker too, it's super simple and fun.
Reviews
+3 reviews
- Pros:
- easy to use
- very intuitive
- great integration features
- sexy UI (with V 2.0)
- Sync with all devicesCons:
none
Simple and intuitive to use, great overview of analyses, syncronisation with all devices, connection with e.g. Google Calendar to have time recording entered into the calendar in a sustainable way, great combination with Timeulars ZEI! And so much more! Best tool for time recording in every way.Dennis Karg has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Super Simple. Efficient. Usefull. Hardware is great.Cons:
Don't forget to stop your tracker before switching off you computer or it will disconnect your tracker (hardware).
And their team is really understanding and helpful as well.Maxime Bgt has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Manuel BruschiMakerHiring@ttrauser · Make your time count.
Hey Hunters, Wouldn't it be cool to work fewer hours, accomplish the same or even more and have more time for your most important things? That's what Timeular is here for. We've built a super simple and fun solution to track and understand how you're spending your time so you can improve week over week. Here are the main things that changed: - The weekly view is the all-new calendar-like appearance of Timeular. - It shows you a whole week of time tracking at a glance and gives you a great overview of how you spend your time. - Zooming allows you to adjust the level of detail you want to get on your data from birds-eye view to being every minute of your time. - Creating and editing time entries has become very fast and seamless. - Starting/Stopping/Switching your time tracking is now way easier and running time entries can be edited. - Timeular can now handle collisions in your timeline and make sure you reach the state of your timeline you want. - The status of your Tracker is now always visible so you can be sure what’s going on. Timeular 2.0 is the result of >10.000 feedback messages but we're not done yet. We would love to hear your feedback and improve Timeular even more. As a little thank you for your time spent on sharing your feedback with us, we have a special offer for you today. Just use the code "producthunt20" on the cart page to get a one-time 20% discount on all products. Make your time count!
Bernd Kampl@berndkampl · Android Developer, iTranslate
Sweet! Love companies that listen to how their users use their product <3
Manuel BruschiMakerHiring@ttrauser · Make your time count.
@berndkampl thank you for your comment. If there is anything still missing please let us know here or at feedback@timeular.com
