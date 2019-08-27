TimeTurtle
Hi! This is Almar from The Netherlands. TimeTurtle is my first product, and I’m excited to launch it here today! Working as a freelancer, I've never been happy with existing time trackers. I found they often had too many features, and therefore failed to do the one thing well. I always felt that the UX missed the notion of time being linear. Last year I decided to have a serious go myself, using my experience with visualization and user interaction to create something unique. Well, hopefully unique enough to stand out among the many other time trackers 😊 Any feedback, advice or comments are much appreciated! 🙏 Thanks! PS: Apply the PRODUCTHUNT coupon at checkout to receive a 33% discount on the Pro plan (valid until the end of August). ✨
Somehow the Youtube link got lost, and I can't see how to update it, so here it is: https://youtu.be/3F0vCWz7804
