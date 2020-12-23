Timestripe is a productivity app with multiple planning layouts and tools to manage goals, build powerful habits and organize your life.
Here is a demo https://youtu.be/EtJ6sDMCylo (4 minutes)
Jake TranJr Product Designer
the idea seems neat, does it sync with other calendars like Google Cal?
@jake_tran Thank you! Yep! You can set up sync in Settings. Timestripe's goals will appear as all-day events on your Apple or Google calendar. This way your goals can always be in sight during the busy day.
@kulinkovich1 Hoorah, happy to finally see you on Product Hunt! The Climbs are fantastic, do you plan to add an option for creating my own sharable Climb at some point?
Hey hunters! I'm Sergey, co-founder of Timestripe. A few years ago we came up with the prototype of Timestripe – an interactive lifetime calendar, based on user's birth date and average life expectancy. The idea was to help people realize the finiteness of life and motivate them to start doing what is really important. For many people it was quite a dramatic experience. Just a quick look at Timestripe Calendar raised serious questions in one's mind. Left alone with these questions, people reacted differently: some fell into melancholy, while others, felt an emotional lift and burst of energy. Surprisingly, we have received tremendously positive responses from people who have chosen this calendar to plan their lives and manage their daily tasks too. So we decided to take the next step and build the perfect tool for conscious life planning. We've learned a lot about life since the first prototype, so our product evolved significantly. It started as "you must achieve more before you die" and now it is more like "you are the author of your amazing life". Today we are relaunching Timestripe. We call it "goal-oriented planner", but that doesn't seem to describe the thing accurately enough. What would you suggest? We think a lot about the value of small steps on the way to great achievements, whatever they might be. Here are some highlights: - Horizons are keeping you aware of your big dreams while managing your daily tasks. It helps to stay focused, while seeing the big picture. - Every day is a fresh start. No more overflowing to-do lists. - Each goal is a line in your biography, which is automatically written in the format of a convenient diary that you can reflect on. - Multiple checklists in boards to organize anything. - Climbs. Add a variety of challenge sets to smoothly build useful habits and learn new things. - Calendar, Clock, Lifetime Overview, Insights, Tags, Apple and Google Cals integration, Dark mode. Timestripe has a mobile layout, though, but its strengths are better revealed on the desktop. Native mobile Apps are still to come. It would be a great pleasure to know what you think. Hey, at least try to put some new year's resolutions to test the product 😉 Are we missing some features? Are there some planning patterns we didn't design for? Please be kind enough to share. We'd appreciate any feedback. --- Thank you! ✨