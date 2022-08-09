Products
Ranked #1 for today
timeOS by Magical
The fastest meeting notes experience for Chrome
Visit
Upvote 430
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
76% of teams suffer from calendar overload.
-
Streamline your meeting workflow with timeOS:
📆 See your upcoming meetings and instantly take notes
⚡ Automatically organize your meeting notes in Notion
⛩️ Never miss a meeting, or have one run over!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Calendar
+1 by
timeOS by Magical
About this launch
timeOS by Magical
The fastest meetings workflow for Chrome
1
review
554
followers
Follow for updates
timeOS by Magical by
timeOS by Magical
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Calendar
. Made by
Tommy Barav
,
Ryan Merchant
,
Fabian Barszcz
,
Yossi Jana
,
Nitzan Mousan
,
Idan Felz
,
Reut Shechter
,
Liron Lahav
,
Tali von Huth
,
Tal Peretz
,
Eilon Mor
and
Nitzan Mousan
. Featured on August 16th, 2022.
timeOS by Magical
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is timeOS by Magical's first launch.
Upvotes
430
Comments
120
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#4
