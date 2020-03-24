TimelinesAI for WhatsApp

Discussion
Kyrylo Taranenko
Hi people! Excited to be here today! As a customer success manager at TimelinesAI, I'm really curious: how you use Whatsapp in your work? Let me know! It will help us to steer the development in the right direction!
TimelinesAI is a very helpful tool if you have a team of managers who lead your clients individually. It enables your whole team to easily review and share the most important info from their messaging with clients. Please try the app and share your thoughts!
Hi ProductHunt! Thanks @alexd for hunting TimelinesAI! As a business owner, I spend a lot of time every day to stay updated about the status of communication with my clients. The thing is, the more your company grows with managers and clients, the more time and effort it takes to stay in the loop. Being cc’d to everything creates too much noise, and if your clients use Whatsapp or other messengers it’s almost impossible to stay in control. In the times of outbreak, it is especially important to have effective communication and maintain good relations with your clients. Timelines enables your team to easily review, organize and share most important messages from email, Whatsapp and other channels. We used this app in our own company for almost a year. It helped us to increase awareness, collaborate on work with our clients better and retain more clients as a result. 👀 I decided to launch it to learn if it may bring you the same benefits as well! What other tools we should support and what we should add for the app to be worth your money? I’m ready to give away up to 6 month of free use for your whole team in exchange for your feedback! Try it and let me know what you think!
@haggai_lanker1 Thanks for the question, it's a good one actually. The short answer is no, it doesn’t violate Whatsapp's terms of service. We use the official Whatsapp client for Web. We only extract the information that is visible to the user, approved by them, and make it shareable and ready for collaboration. All of these steps are in complete control of the user. We also don’t use any API, so it’s 100% aligned with Terms of Service. I'll be glad to answer any other questions that you or other people may have about it!
Very helpful for those who communicate with clients over whatsapp
@rennen_chacham thanks! How do you use Whatsapp in your work?
