Timeblocks allows you to create a structured agenda for your meetings, and stick to schedule.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Joshua TabansiMakerPro@tabansi · Founder, Courtier
Hey hunters 👋! Timeblocks is my first product on PH! I built this for the #24hrstartup 🚀 challenge where I live-streamed 📹👨🏾💻 the entire process on twitch at: https://www.twitch.tv/joshtabansi. I'm new to coding and wanted to test my skills. Building this was way out of my comfort zone, about 120+ people came to hang out 🤙 and see me struggle and dance. Definitely doing it again. I built Timeblocks because I, like you, hate meetings and wish they would be more efficient so I can get back to the work I love doing. Next time you're having a meeting you can set up your time blocks and make sure everyone keeps to schedule. ⏰ I hope you like my first PH product and please tweet me any feedback you have! https://twitter.com/J_Tabansi
Upvote (2)Share·
💯
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I'm a sucker simple, single purpose apps like this. It's useful to have a forcing function to keep a meeting on time. Nice work, @tabansi. 👏
Upvote (1)Share·
Joshua TabansiMakerPro@tabansi · Founder, Courtier
@rrhoover Thats the idea! Thanks a lot! 🙏🏾🔥
Upvote (1)Share·