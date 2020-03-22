  1. Home
Time spent on Netflix

How much time have you spent on Netflix?

Hey everyone! I want to introduce you to my newest creation: How much time have you spent on Netflix?
After uploading your view history to this site, you get detailed statistics, including your total watch time, favourite series, recently watched movies and favourite genres.
