Time Machine
Ranked #16 for today
Time Machine
Genealogy management system
Stats
Power your genealogy research with Notion. Track your family history and threaded connections between people, places, stories, and events. View when people lived and died on a timeline. Watch family migrations across various regions.
Launched in
Data
,
Family
,
Notion
by
Time Machine
About this launch
Time Machine
Genealogy management system
Time Machine by
Time Machine
was hunted by
Jamie Butler
in
Data
,
Family
,
Notion
. Made by
Jamie Butler
. Featured on October 16th, 2022.
Time Machine
is not rated yet. This is Time Machine's first launch.
