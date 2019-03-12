Time is Ltd

mprove your company’s productivity by turning your communications flow, calendar, Slack and other data into easy-to-understand insights. Quantify how your company actually works to uncover trends and team dynamics.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
I like how simple this is yet how detailed the graphs are!
Upvote Share·
Lorenzo Bolognini@lorenzbolognini · HubSpot + Inbound + Growth
Congrats on the launch guys!
Upvote Share·