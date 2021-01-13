discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Oleg Dreyman
MakeriOS indie
🏅 PRODUCT HUNT LAUNCH SPECIAL: 40% off ($2.99 vs $4.99 regular price) 🙌 Hello you wonderful people! I'm Oleg, maker of "Time and Again". Weirdly, this app was inspired by a trip to a dentist. You know how in the end they will give you a new toothbrush, adding "yeah, and make sure to replace this one in about 90 days"? ...Well thanks dentist, but how am I gonna remember that? Are you gonna give me a call? Probably not. So that's how "Time and Again" app was born. You can add any "once in a while" task to a list, and the app will remember when is the next time to do it. Once you mark it as done, the cycle starts again. And then again. And again. And again. Here's what you can use this app for: 🌿 Know when to water your beautiful plants 🧹 Know when to clean your room 🚰 Know when to replace a toothbrush 💨 Know when to replace an A/C filter 🪒 Know when to replace a razor ...and, well, anything you want or need. really 📅 *Best thing* about this app is the notification system. It was designed to be as non-distracting as possible. On the day when your task is due, you will receive a *silent* notification in the morning with the list of your upcoming tasks, so you'll know exactly what's on your plate for the day! 💸 The app is a one-time payment of just $4.99 ($2.99 for a limited time!), because let's be honest, we need more of those. No ads, no subscriptions, no in-app purchases. Plain and simple. 🔐 Privacy: "Time and Again" was built with maximum privacy. No data is ever shared with us or anyone else, and no data is ever uploaded anywhere. The app is completely offline. Let me know if you have any thoughts or feedback for me! It's a pretty small app, so I'm interested to hear if there's anything at all that you're missing. Cheers!
Share