A simple, minimal Mac menu bar time tracking app:
∙ Create, track, and edit multiple tasks
∙ Charts with a visual breakdown of hours. Export to CSV or JSON
∙ Secure: data is only kept locally on your Mac
∙ Various time formatting & display preferences
Garth PoitrasMaker@neat
Hi! I made this app for myself to keep track of time working on various projects and wanted to share it with anyone who may find it useful. There are tons of time tracking apps but none with the features I wanted - native UI, simple UX, secure/local data, data exporting, daily or total time display, & charts. I also wanted to refresh my Swift skills, which I haven't flexed since Swift 2 😁 Some things I learned: Always test your apps on all of the macOS versions you support! There could be subtle internal Apple bugs you don't see on older OSs and negative reviews will roll in and hurt you. Also, good marketing screenshots go a long way. Thanks for checking it out!
