Tania Ferreira
MakerMarketing Executive @ Iconosquare
👋 Hi, So, you’ve finally joined TikTok but are in need of a helping hand to build your strategy and maximize your chances of success? Introducing Tiklytics! A FREE tool to help you monitor your TikTok profile insights, track hashtags and songs, and keep an eye on your competitors’ accounts. Tiklytics offers tons of valuable features including: - Easy-to-read metrics - Engagement per post - Like and view history - Trend monitoring tools - Hashtag tracking - Song’s performance - Competitor performance tracking For the moment, Tiklytics only provides insights for the last 30 days. A V2 is already on its way to provide unlimited data and the best time to post based on your performance history. Stay tuned and start using Tiklytics! We’d love to hear your feedback. 🙏
