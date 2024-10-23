Launches
TikBox.io
TikBox.io
Copyright assertion, licensing, & GenAI labeling 4 creators
TikBox.io is a one stop shop for photo, likeness, design, etc licensing and commercialisation. We're building the future of secure copyright and generative AI labelling and management with legal-tech workflows for all online creative assets.
Launched in
Photography
Legal
Design resources
by
TikBox.io
About this launch
TikBox.io
Copyright assertion, licensing, & GenAI labeling 4 creators
TikBox.io by
TikBox.io
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
in
Photography
,
Legal
,
Design resources
. Made by
Ugochukwu Ezenwankwo
and
Nageela Yusuf
. Featured on October 27th, 2024.
TikBox.io
is not rated yet. This is TikBox.io's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
