Hi Product Hunt 👋 I'm Pavel, the creator and designer of Tiip. Two years ago, I took my first English course in college and saw first-hand how many of my co-students struggled with writing good essays and papers. The majority of the time it was not due to grammar issues or structure. Instead, they had weak and repetitive word-choice! They would use too many pronouns, not enough descriptive words, and often ended with cliche phrases such as 'in conclusion'. For them, the feeling of being able to write descriptively and authentically seemed out of reach. I set out to change that. Since writing my first line of code that day, I have been on the mission to help students write better. Along the way, countless students, teachers, and professors have assisted me, providing invaluable material, advice, and moral support. Today, I am more than ecstatic to officially launch on Product Hunt 😊! The Tiip service itself is intuitive yet so refreshingly simple. Upload a draft and click submit. Within a few seconds, you will receive suggestions to replace certain words, as well as notes on improving your overall draft. The process is really that simple. Tiip is still far from perfect, but that is why I would love to hear your thoughts, ideas, and questions - feedback is important to me! Pavel S.
