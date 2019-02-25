Tidily.io 2.0

Tidily is a simple task manager that
1. Lets you manage your project boards.
2. Helps you plan your day, week, month.
3. Keeps you accountable with it's task backlog.
4. Lets you capture quick thoughts in inbox.
5. Offers a super fast experience with offline support.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Biraj GhoshMaker@biraj · Making beautiful products
Hey everyone 👋 I made this little tool because when it comes to productivity I had a weird issue : I like fast simple apps but I had multiple use cases like kanban boards, todo lists, inbox, backlog, daily, weekly, monthly planning etc. Most of the time I ended up using multiple apps for all my use cases but eventually started building tidily to make things simpler for me. It may not for everyone and it won't magically make you extra productive but it will definitely will make your task management workflow faster and well organized. Feel free to ask me anything !
Upvote Share·