Tidal for Amazon Echo

You can now install Tidal on the Amazon Echo

Experience TIDAL’s 60 million tracks and hand-curated playlists straight from your Amazon Echo device.

Tidal is now available on Amazon Echo speakersTidal, the Jay Z-owned music streaming service with an emphasis on audio quality, is now available on Amazon Echo devices. The streaming service comes via an Alexa skill, and it will require a Tidal subscription to use it.
The Verge
Tidal arrives on the Amazon EchoOne key thing the HomePod has on the competition: streaming service synergy. It's an important advantage at the heart of the premium smart speaker. While both Amazon and Google have their own streaming options, they pale in comparison to the top services, so third-parties are really the way to go.
TechCrunch
Tidal music streaming is now available on Amazon's Echo speakersThe Tidal addition might not have people flocking en masse to Tidal, but it does flesh out the Echo's music options and give you another viable option if you're not terribly fond of Amazon Music or Spotify.
Engadget

Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Tidal is finally available on the Amazon Echo! 🙌
