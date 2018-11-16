Tidal for Amazon Echo

Experience TIDAL’s 60 million tracks and hand-curated playlists straight from your Amazon Echo device.
Tidal is now available on Amazon Echo speakersTidal, the Jay Z-owned music streaming service with an emphasis on audio quality, is now available on Amazon Echo devices. The streaming service comes via an Alexa skill, and it will require a Tidal subscription to use it.
The Verge
Tidal arrives on the Amazon EchoOne key thing the HomePod has on the competition: streaming service synergy. It's an important advantage at the heart of the premium smart speaker. While both Amazon and Google have their own streaming options, they pale in comparison to the top services, so third-parties are really the way to go.
TechCrunch
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Tidal is finally available on the Amazon Echo! 🙌
