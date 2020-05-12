  1. Home
  2.  → TickTick Focus

TickTick Focus

Get more things done with TickTick's brand new Focus feature

A major improvement of the previous Pomo feature (renamed as "Focus")!
Pomo Timer supports Pause now
A brand-new Stopwatch mode to count up your Focus time
Wider choices of White Noises
Greater Statistics to provide you with a deeper analysis
Unlock a Brand-New "Focus" Experience With the Newest Version of TickTickTickTick has recently made a major improvement of the previous Pomo (renamed as "Focus") feature. New features make our "Focus" function more accessible and customizable for you. Upgrade now to unlock your brand-new "Focus" experience! Let's explore together what's new about "Focus". 🍅 What is Pomo？ Pomo technique is a commonly-used time management method.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review1.0/5
Damon
Damon
Maker
Hi guys, TickTick has updated its previous Pomo feature, and renamed it as Focus. This improvement is for making your Focus experience at TickTick more smooth, friendly, and customizable. The new Focus Feature includes: Pomo mode remains here and can support both pause and exit now A new Stopwatch mode to count up your Focus time Wider choices of White Noises, e.g. Timer, Biscuit Greater in-app support of data analysis to help you look deeper into your time-allocation stats Tell us how you feel about this update by leaving comments here or on other platforms! Ask us any questions and we are here to help! 😊
Upvote (3)Share
Choco Pangyo
Choco Pangyo
Have dreamed for a count-up built-in timer for a long time! Also enjoying the white noise. Can't wait to work while hearing the Biscuit sound 🍪
Upvote (2)Share
ewokee
ewokee
years without any working translation for entries. sad but true :/
UpvoteShare
Hidden comment