TickTick Focus

Damon
Maker
Hi guys, TickTick has updated its previous Pomo feature, and renamed it as Focus. This improvement is for making your Focus experience at TickTick more smooth, friendly, and customizable. The new Focus Feature includes: Pomo mode remains here and can support both pause and exit now A new Stopwatch mode to count up your Focus time Wider choices of White Noises, e.g. Timer, Biscuit Greater in-app support of data analysis to help you look deeper into your time-allocation stats Tell us how you feel about this update by leaving comments here or on other platforms! Ask us any questions and we are here to help! 😊
Have dreamed for a count-up built-in timer for a long time! Also enjoying the white noise. Can't wait to work while hearing the Biscuit sound 🍪
