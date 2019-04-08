Log InSign up
TicketLens compares prices for attraction tickets, tours, and experiences from different websites and tour providers.
Users can save time and money by comparing various tickets, guided tours, and even more tourist activities by using our comparison tools.
Benedikt Glatzl
Dominic Reiterer
Isabelle Zimmer
Helpful
  Dominic Reiterer
    Dominic Reiterer
    Pros: 

    Quick Overview of a Destination
    Shows me where I can buy the ticket (for best price)
    Last Minute Tickets

    Cons: 

    Could already have more information about the offer without visiting the third party website

    I use it to get a quick overview of what I can do in a new destination since I'm not big into research before my trips. TicketLens also compares more providers at once so my chance is higher to get into an attraction last minute since I don't really prebook anything.

    Dominic Reiterer has used this product for one year.
  Isabelle Zimmer
    Isabelle Zimmer
    Pros: 

    If I'm traveling to a new place, I get a good overview what attractions and tours are offered in that city. And I get the cheapest tickets.

    Cons: 

    If you don't have an Apple product, you can just get access to ticektlens via the website.

    I used it in Vienna, Singapur, London and New York multiple times and the purchase of the tickets was easy and fast and most of the time I just showed the online ticket at the entrance - so I needed no paper :-)

    Isabelle Zimmer has used this product for one year.
Tymon Wiedemair
Tymon Wiedemair
Hi Product Hunters, We are super thrilled to be on Product Hunt! We launched TicketLens to make comparing prices and availabilities for attraction tickets, tours, and experiences a breeze. The idea forTicketLens came out of personal experience while travelling. We always preferred to pre-book attractions and museum tickets, unique tours, and other interesting activities. That way we avoided standing in lines and could enjoy incredible experiences without having to deal with grumpy people in queues, or complicated ticket options in different languages. While we love discovering experiences available for tourists, we got increasingly frustrated researching and booking them. There are just too many websites like Tripadvisor, AirBnB, GetYourGuide, Viator, Tiqets, Klook, and Musement (to name just a few), all of them offering very similar products. We also noticed that there were significant differences in price and availability between them, which meant you sometimes had to visit several websites before finding exactly what you wanted, when you wanted. We asked ourselves if there was a service which could help to compare these offers, did our research, but weren’t satisfied with what we found. In the end, we decided to do it ourselves! Our goal was to create a product which makes it super simple to find and compare offers on different websites. So we sat down and worked hard to build TicketLens to save ourselves and other travelers time and money, and to help all travelers make the most out of their dream vacations. Let us know what you think! We’ll be here all day to answer your questions. Looking forward to your thoughts & feedback!
