- Pros:
Quick Overview of a Destination
Shows me where I can buy the ticket (for best price)
Last Minute TicketsCons:
Could already have more information about the offer without visiting the third party website
I use it to get a quick overview of what I can do in a new destination since I'm not big into research before my trips. TicketLens also compares more providers at once so my chance is higher to get into an attraction last minute since I don't really prebook anything.Dominic Reiterer has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
If I'm traveling to a new place, I get a good overview what attractions and tours are offered in that city. And I get the cheapest tickets.Cons:
If you don't have an Apple product, you can just get access to ticektlens via the website.
I used it in Vienna, Singapur, London and New York multiple times and the purchase of the tickets was easy and fast and most of the time I just showed the online ticket at the entrance - so I needed no paper :-)Isabelle Zimmer has used this product for one year.