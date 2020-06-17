Discussion
Hi Product Hunt! We just launched Ticketier to help customer support agents get through their tickets twice as fast! We're a layer on top of existing helpdesk solutions (Zendesk, Intercom etc.) and we give the customer support agent full context on the customer, analyze previous tickets and provide suggestions on what to respond, and make the customer ticket responses of the agent feel much more human. Here's how we do it: 1. Full context on the customer: Ticketier pulls in data from all of your data sources to help you answer your tickets appropriately on the same page. We give full context and Ticketier will also automatically escalate the ticket based on whether they are VIP customers (we connect with your Salesforce/Recurly etc.) 2. Automated responses: Ticketier analyzes your previous tickets and automatically suggests responses, which can be edited and made more personalized. 3. Blazingly fast 100ms interface and beautiful UI: We have a 100ms platform for shortcuts to everything, from macros to agent workflows, we have you covered. 4. Making the responses feel more human: Most helpdesk software ticket replies feel like they're being sent by a robot. Ticketier makes the responses feel like a normal email, sent from an actual human, by just removing all the unnecessary info that's generally sent when replying to a ticket. Excited for you to be trying us out!
Amazing team and love this product - sharing with my team for our customer support
Really interesting! Definitely a huge need, especially for companies dealing with a ton of tickets.
Pro
This looks fantastic and badly needed. I love the functionality of help desk software but their UIs always let them down. Which platforms do you plan to support?
Awesome team with a super sleek and simple product!
