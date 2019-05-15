Thyself
Mindful mood tracking for greater self-awareness
🌟 Thyself is a Chrome Extension giving you mindful moments throughout your day to track and express your mood with emoji. Periodically throughout the day, Thyself halts your browser and simply asks: “How are you feeling?”
Know Thyself - Mindful Moody Moments for Greater Self-AwarenessOur modern minds restlessly leap from thought to thought. Our emotions rise and fall, an uncertain mixture of anticipation, anger and anxiety. And our bodies barely move, motionless in seats for hours as only our fingertips twitch over screens and keys. Modern life, or work (I forget which is which) is busy.
Very easy way to track my mood throughout the day.
The default settings felt like they asked me a bit frequently, I increased the timing in the settings.
I've been using Thyself for the last month or so, it's really interesting to see how my mood changes throughout the day (and help me identify what makes me unhappy).Mike Rogers has used this product for one month.
Fred RivettHunter@fredrivett · Co-founder @ The Dot
Ever since I met Fraser last year he's been working on products and meetups that improve our interaction with the tech that is so intermingled with our modern day-to-day lives. Thyself is yet another addition to his work in this area. As someone who has seen the detrimental effects of mental health gone wrong I love to see anything that helps us become more self-aware of our mental state so we can be better placed to nurture a healthy one. It's surprising just how valuable self-reflection can be.
Fraser DeansMaker@fraserdeans · Starting The Wholesome Technology Co
Thanks for hunting @fredrivett! 💜 No better time to share this than during Mental Health Awareness Week. Thyself was originally created to scratch my own itch. As a maker, I've experienced the rollercoaster ride of emotions and I wanted to understand it better. With Thyself, I understand the ups and downs better. I've found Thyself most useful for removing the recency bias in how I perceive my week to be going – late in the day my mood could be down but I forgot that the rest of the day was great. I hope someone else finds it useful. Any feedback is appreciated.
Yoshua Kishi@yoshua_kishi · ADHD/Cognitive Science/Python
Interesting approach. Mine is a little similar one.
