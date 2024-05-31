Launches
With thumbsss you can design YouTube thumbnails quickly, while maintaining a certain level of quality. You can design the thumbnail with a few simple clicks, instead of working with huge editing software, by following the provided templates.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Plausible Analytics
Plausible Analytics
951 upvotes
Used to get more information about the usage of the website.
DaisyUI
DaisyUI
518 upvotes
I used this UI library to make this app look as good as possible.
React
React
741 upvotes
I used this framework to make this app work at all.
About this launch
thumbsss
