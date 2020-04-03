Thryve Gut Health Program

Discussion
Simone Carter
Things that don’t exactly inspire confidence in a health supplement startup: 1. Goop endorsement(?) featured on landing page 2. Dedicated “Science” page redirects to a Lorem Ipsum generator site (https://loremipsum.io/)
Maker
Super stoked to share Thryve with the PH community! 🍻 We are on a mission to transform the quality of life for people dealing with microbiome related disorders. A bit about us: I’m the CEO and Founder and 4 years ago I took antibiotics and ended up in the hospital from a superbug called C Diff (which kills half a million Americans a year). After being dismissed by 3 doctors that I was “too young and healthy looking” to be sick, I sought out other folks dealing with chronic illness. During this search, I realized the importance of the microbiome (bacteria, yeast, and viruses) and its role on our health. There wasn’t a good product out there that combined the science with a stellar user experience, thus I started Thryve to meet that need. I've partnered with leading scientists in the field and our Head of Research and Development is a Ph.D. from Yale in Chemistry and has several years of scientific experience in Pharma, VMS, and CPG companies. Furthermore, we built a team of scientific advisers, who are respective in the field of the microbiome: Carolyn M. Slupsky, Ph.D. - Professor at UC Davis Department of Nutrition under the Slupsky Lab. Dr. Slupsky’s research is on the impact of human diet and the microbiome from the perspective of nutrition, the gut microbiome, and host-microbial co-metabolism. Timothy K. Lu, MD, Ph.D. - Associate Professor at MIT Biological Engineering Department, Harvard M.D. and MIT Ph.D.. Dr. Lu’s research is around Synthetic Biology and Bacteriophages. CEO @Senti Biosciences, Engine Biosciences, and Tango Therapeutics. Jochen Kumm, Ph.D. - Stanford and Harvard trained Biological Sciences. Expert in Computational Biology and AI at Vercyte, IBM, NGX Bio. Mitesh Rao, M.D. - Thomas Jefferson University and Yale School of Medicine. Previously, Chief Patient Safety and Assistant Professor at Stanford. Currently, CEO @OMNY Thryve’s Gut Health Products are: 🥼Scientifically-backed: Powered by publicly available research, our recommendations are powered by 50k+ microbiome research articles. 🧬 Personalized: Customized food and probiotic recommendations based on both your microbiome and lifestyle data. 🔍Transparent Recommendations: Our AI algorithm grades all the available research on the microbiome to provide a “how far is the science” on each recommendation. Checkout Thryve’s personalized Gut Health Program, with our exclusive Product Hunt first-time customer discount. Just use the code PH to receive your discount.
