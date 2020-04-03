Discussion
Simone Carter
Things that don’t exactly inspire confidence in a health supplement startup: 1. Goop endorsement(?) featured on landing page 2. Dedicated “Science” page redirects to a Lorem Ipsum generator site (https://loremipsum.io/)
@simonkabey Hi Simone, thanks for your comment. I can understand the stigma behind Goop in certain regards. For #1: We were featured as a review on their site and wanted to highlight multiple areas of recommendations. On #2: Our science page can be found here: https://www.thryveinside.com/pag..., can you let me know which page you are referencing?
@simonkabey @richard_lin Mobile nav | "Science" (quickly found in source code)
@simonkabey @parterburn Hi Paul / Simone, that was a bug on our end for the science on mobile nav. Thanks for catching it and bringing to my attention. We've since fixed it. Thanks for being an awesome part of the PH community!
Super stoked to share Thryve with the PH community! 🍻 We are on a mission to transform the quality of life for people dealing with microbiome related disorders. A bit about us: I’m the CEO and Founder and 4 years ago I took antibiotics and ended up in the hospital from a superbug called C Diff (which has half a million cases per year in the US). After being dismissed by 3 doctors that I was “too young and healthy looking” to be sick, I sought out other folks dealing with chronic illness. During this search, I realized the importance of the microbiome (bacteria, yeast, and viruses) and its role on our health. There wasn’t a good product out there that combined the science with a stellar user experience, thus I started Thryve to meet that need. I've partnered with leading scientists in the field and our Head of Research and Development is a Ph.D. from Yale in Chemistry and has several years of scientific experience in Pharma, VMS, and CPG companies. Furthermore, we built a team of scientific advisers, who are respective in the field of the microbiome: Carolyn M. Slupsky, Ph.D. - Professor at UC Davis Department of Nutrition under the Slupsky Lab. Dr. Slupsky’s research is on the impact of human diet and the microbiome from the perspective of nutrition, the gut microbiome, and host-microbial co-metabolism. Timothy K. Lu, MD, Ph.D. - Associate Professor at MIT Biological Engineering Department, Harvard M.D. and MIT Ph.D.. Dr. Lu’s research is around Synthetic Biology and Bacteriophages. CEO @Senti Biosciences, Engine Biosciences, and Tango Therapeutics. Jochen Kumm, Ph.D. - Stanford and Harvard trained Biological Sciences. Expert in Computational Biology and AI at Vercyte, IBM, NGX Bio. Mitesh Rao, M.D. - Thomas Jefferson University and Yale School of Medicine. Previously, Chief Patient Safety and Assistant Professor at Stanford. Currently, CEO @OMNY Thryve’s Gut Health Products are: 🥼Scientifically-backed: Powered by publicly available research, our recommendations are powered by 50k+ microbiome research articles. 🧬 Personalized: Customized food and probiotic recommendations based on both your microbiome and lifestyle data. 🔍Transparent Recommendations: Our AI algorithm grades all the available research on the microbiome to provide a “how far is the science” on each recommendation. Checkout Thryve’s personalized Gut Health Program, with our exclusive Product Hunt first-time customer discount. Just use the code PH to receive your discount.
Pretty sure C Diff does not kill half a million Americans a year
@rainercta Hi Alan, thanks for replying. Apologies that was a mistake on my end. I meant to say half a million confirmed cases in the US per year.
Feedback on the ordering process: When purchasing a product that costs >$100, I always find it remarkably disappointing that the $3-$4 cost for shipping is not baked into the product's price. If I'm spending this much money, shipping should be "free". I shouldn't have an extra expense tacked on when I reach the shipping screen.
the produkt make my life much better
@sarah_al_masri Hi Shara, thank you so much for the kind words! Onwards to better gut health.