ThreeFold Grid 2.0

In 2016, ThreeFold identified the need for a new, upgraded, and more-secure internet – a truly peer-to-peer internet that empowers equality (access), autonomy to its users, and sustainability. Today, independent ThreeFold Farmers have collectively built the largest distributed peer-to-peer grid of internet capacity in the world, live with more than 40,000,000 GB of capacity and 15,000 CPU cores, and stretching across more than 20 countries. And today, ThreeFold launched the second generation of the ThreeFold Grid along with the ThreeFold Peer-to-Peer Cloud and the ThreeFold SDK. The ThreeFold Grid is powered by the ThreeFold Token, the digital currency of this new internet. Tokens are generated only when capacity is added to the ThreeFold Grid. ThreeFold and its collective ecosystem of partners believes in a green and conscious peer-to-peer internet available everywhere and owned by everyone – across geographical and cultural borders, empowering people to be autonomous, and providing equal chances to learn, partake and succeed.
