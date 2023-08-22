Products
Home
→
Product
→
Threads on Web
Ranked #17 for today
Threads on Web
Meta's Twitter killer arrives on desktop
Visit
Upvote 42
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With this new logged-in web experience, you can post, view your feed, and interact with threads. We know you’ve been waiting… we’re working hard to bring everything you love from mobile to web.
Launched in
Twitter
Social Network
Social Media
by
Threads on Web
About this launch
Threads on Web
Meta's Twitter killer arrives on desktop
0
reviews
43
followers
Follow for updates
Threads on Web by
Threads on Web
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Twitter
,
Social Network
,
Social Media
. Made by
Adam Mosseri
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Threads on Web
is not rated yet. This is Threads on Web's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
7
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#93
