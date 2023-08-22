Products
  1. Home
Threads on Web
Meta's Twitter killer arrives on desktop

Free
With this new logged-in web experience, you can post, view your feed, and interact with threads. We know you’ve been waiting… we’re working hard to bring everything you love from mobile to web.
Launched in
Twitter
Social Network
Social Media
 by
About this launch
0
43
Threads on Web by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Twitter, Social Network, Social Media. Made by
Adam Mosseri
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Threads on Web's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
7
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#93