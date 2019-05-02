Replace your Sticky Notes with Thought Train 2, the perfect note taking app for taking quick notes and accessing them immediately.
An app built for your Mac menubar or PC taskbar.
Reviews
Drag n Drop notes, Markdown & Dark Mode <3
Can't think of anything.
Been lucky to be testing v2 over past month or so. What a big upgrade since the initial launch ticking pretty much all the popular feature requests boxes.
Super easy to use
Not yet a mobile app
I thought note taking using the standard Mac app would be my default but since using Thought Train I honestly didn't realise that there was in fact an easier way. Love it :)
Marc Perel
🚂 Choo Choo Hunters! It's me again, here with an updated version of Thought Train, which almost exactly a year ago sky rocketed to Product of the Day on Product Hunt. 🛑 📒 Now you can can REALLY forget about sticky notes, because for the past three months, we have been working hard to build a brand new version of this must-have productivity tool for anyone who needs to take quick notes and access them immediately. ❓We've had beta users and we've been the new product ourselves intensively, making sure it stays true to the original app's lightweight nature, all the while adding only features that enhance productivity. 🚨The features that have made launch are below 🚨 ✅ Cloud syncing with full note encryption. ✅ Drag & drop re-ordering. ✅ Edit, copy and paste functionality for quick use. ✅ A full markdown editor for more in-depth note taking. ✅ Cross-device compatibility. ✅ A shortcut key for quick app access. ✅ Windows and Mac support 💰The app is priced $2,99/month or $24,99/year (20% discount) and there's a 7 day trial to get used to the app and make your decision. 🤔 I've love to know what ya'll think of the app, don't be shy to give me your feedback 👋 Marc
John O'Nolan
Lovely work Mr Marc. I was a big fan behind the idea of the first release, and this new one is so much more polished and clean. What was the biggest challenge with getting cross-device cloud sync working?
Marc Perel
@johnonolan John, wow thanks for the comment. So the biggest challenge was actually within the encryption mechanism, we wanted to make sure that notes are not using Google Firestore's built-in encryption, but go a step further to make sure that there's no way anyone including ourselves could know what notes our users were taking. The challenge is to make sure that encryption runs smoothly before the data is saved into the database, then decrypted quickly on the other side. The solution we came up with was to use a Google Cloud Function here which runs when ever a note is saved. That way the app only has to deal with decryption which is much much faster.
Michael Robson
Marc sent me a beta a few months back. I was using Google Keep at the time but have fallen in love with Thought Train. It’s user-friendly, well designed and works seamlessly. Thanks Marc!
Upvote (1)Share·
Ashley Sanders
One of the most useful tools I've had the pleasure of working on recently. I don't often end up personally using the apps I've worked on before but this one is in daily use. A really awesome concept and @marcperel really know's what users want in an app.
Upvote (1)Share·
Marc Perel
@ashmikeketchum 👋Ash it was a pleasure working with such a talent, the famed GifMe creator!
Upvote (1)Share·
Kym
Awesome release Marc! Really looking forward to tidying up the noise in my head across my devices 😺 Re-ordering and markdown are going to be a big hit for me!
Upvote (1)Share·
Marc Perel
@kymellis Thanks Kym, me too, I didn't actually think much of cross-device functionality, until I picked up a Windows machine to do work for a specific client of mine. Now if I need to send a reminder across the two devices, I just use my own product ☺️
