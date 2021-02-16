discussion
Angelo Stavrow
Maker
Hello friends! Really pleased to announce today's launch of Thought Detox for iPhone. The principle for the app is pretty straight forward: writing down negative thoughts and then discarding them can help turn down the noise they create in your head. Thought Detox brings this experience to iPhone, where you can write down your thoughts and "release them" — they're deleted as soon as you do, without being stored or sent anywhere. You can track the time you spend in the app as Mindful Minutes in Apple Health, add a Wind Down shortcut to help clear your head before bed, and add home screen widgets that show how much time you've spent working through your thoughts over the past seven days. I hope you all find it helpful!
