→
This website will self destruct
This website will self-destruct if it goes 24 hours without a post
an hour ago
This website deletes itself if people stop posting
The internet is littered with zombie websites: forums that most users have long abandoned, novelty pages whose cultural moments have passed. This Website Will Self-Destruct will not have that fate. If nobody posts on the site for 24 hours, it will permanently delete itself, leaving only an error message behind.
