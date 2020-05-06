ThinkingTime for Slack

Discussion
👋 The best conversations are ones where everyone contributes their ideas and people discuss things on equal footing. Everyone is heard. One of the biggest problems in a lot of conversation is people sometimes compete to respond first instead of most thoughtfully. The first comment or commentor might then set the tone and dominate the follow on conversations. These are the bad "first responders". This is most notorious on Slack where everyone is always on and talking in channels. So we built a way to do this for Slack. You put forth a request or question and gather all of the responses before they are released. It gives everyone some time to think and not worry about being late to the conversation. @cyrusradfar and I have always been jamming on random things. I wrote a blog post a few weeks ago with some ideas about tools that can help us live from home better. One of these I initially called "ReplyTime" which would help give people time to think before replying, or giving everyone time to think. We got more excited as we started brainstorming it and Cyrus decided he wanted to sign up and build it. We had a lot of fun making this. We hope it provokes new thinking and how to take a little more time before everyone types. Enjoy it! Let us know if you have any questions or feedback. We'll respond here on ProductHunt as much as we can today :)
This could be particularly useful for distributed teams working across timezones. @joshelman @cyrusradfar, what use cases are you imagining?
@rrhoover --- Here are a few use cases we've already heard for when this can be useful: * Initial design feedback to a new mockup, proposal, logo, or really any creative (we've all been there when the first response is "hate it" and you go on immediate defense) * Gathering questions ahead of a meeting or an all-hands * Starting a weekly retrospective over Slack and getting people to give meaningful input * Discussing a candidate after a full day of interviewing where you don't want to bias each other's feedback * Initiating a brainstorm around a tricky problem * Requesting input or suggestions for a team bonding event … and so many more! Look back in your recent slacks and email threads and see how many times conversations got derailed by the first responder!
Love it, super useful for large organizations when they are working remotely. Zoom is a great tool for communicating but most thoughtful conversations could happen over a text. Really glad to see this live!
