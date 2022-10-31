We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Thinking Toolbox
Ranked #7 for today

Thinking Toolbox

Get smarter with 100 AI-generated thinking tools

Free
A collection of mental models, cognitive biases and metacognitive frameworks all written by a friendly AI.
Launched in Design Tools, Productivity, Education by
Thinking Toolbox
Macrometa
Ad
Build real-time apps in minutes - not months
About this launch
Thinking ToolboxGet smarter with 100 thinking tools
0
reviews
35
followers
Thinking Toolbox by
Thinking Toolbox
was hunted by
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
in Design Tools, Productivity, Education. Made by
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
. Featured on October 31st, 2022.
Thinking Toolbox
is not rated yet. This is Thinking Toolbox's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#8