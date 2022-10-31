Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Thinking Toolbox
Ranked #7 for today
Thinking Toolbox
Get smarter with 100 AI-generated thinking tools
Visit
Upvote 35
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A collection of mental models, cognitive biases and metacognitive frameworks all written by a friendly AI.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Education
by
Thinking Toolbox
Macrometa
Ad
Build real-time apps in minutes - not months
About this launch
Thinking Toolbox
Get smarter with 100 thinking tools
0
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
Thinking Toolbox by
Thinking Toolbox
was hunted by
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Education
. Made by
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
. Featured on October 31st, 2022.
Thinking Toolbox
is not rated yet. This is Thinking Toolbox's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
8
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#8
Report