ThinkBeforeCommuting
The email signature that saves the environment ♻️
#2 Product of the DayToday
Rodolphe Dutel
> We're not against commuting, we're against wasting resources. We don't want to stop people driving. We simply think that sometimes, tech workers need reminding that going to the office doesn't make economic or environmental sense. > Not just commuting... Our message isn't limited to commuting to the office. Every day, tech workers fly to conferences and to business meetings without really considering why. Not always, but often we could be meeting remotely instead. > Most meetings could be video conferences. We estimate that over 50% of meetings could be carried out remotely. Enough of those crowded conference rooms, let's dial in from home! This initiative is proudly inspired by the "ThinkBeforePrinting" initiative.
Such a neat idea! Embedding it in my email signature right now.
Are you working remotely?
Yes! 100% remote!
Somewhat/Sometimes remote!
Nope, I commute everyday!
I just sent my first email with the signature, takes a min to setup. Getting positive replies already!
