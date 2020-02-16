Discussion
Hi all, My name is Jenny, together with Irit we built ThinkUp. Thank you @hrishikesh1990 for recommending it here, excited to hear about your positive experience! Affirmations are a powerful and life changing tool used by life coaches, mental health and wellness experts, and successful individuals. Affirmations help with laying the foundations of a positive mindset, which is key to achieving goals and overcoming challenges. Similarly to other wellness techniques, a big challenge is to help our users build a habit - not just a tool. We built ThinkUp to make affirmations easy, effective, and powerful. The idea is simple - create a list of your personal affirmations, record them in your own voice, and regularly listen to them accompanied by calming background music. Using our own voice makes all the difference - our brain is better wired to accept our own voice. The best time to listen is before sleep or as a part of a morning routine. We have learned that many users listen to their affirmations while commuting or even folding their laundry :-) We worked with some amazing community members and experts to add their recommended content to our comprehensive library of affirmations. Topics you can find on ThinkUp are: The Miracle Morning Affirmations The Miracle Morning by @halelrod Affirmations for Career, Business Success, Relationships Affirmations for Stress Relief, Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder, and Mental Health. Affirmations for Chronic and Back Pain Management by Dr. David Schechter (apparently pain has a lot to do with mind-body connection) Affirmations for Health, Better Sleep, and many more topics that you can find on the app. You can, of course, use your own affirmations. My co-founder, Irit, who is a long time meditator and wellness specialist, noticed that while it is common for people to struggle with meditation, many find self-talk/affirmations easier to start with. So even if you tried various kinds of meditation or affirmations before, you should give ThinkUp a try! Our mission is to build the most comprehensive tool for practicing positive affirmations, making it possible for anyone to benefit from this potentially life-changing wellness practice. Always happy to hear your feedback! Check our IG @thinkupapp, FB @ThinkUp.mobileapp, Twitter @ThinkUpAppTeam
I feel self-affirmation is super effective and highly underrated. I have been using ThinkUp for some time now and it's amazing to see how this simple app brings enormous positivity in your life.
