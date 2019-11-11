Thieve Premium AliExpress
Tim Scullin
Maker
Hey Everyone 👋 We're stoked to be launching Thieve Premium! Sometimes you just want the best, and Thieve Premium is exactly that! A collection of hand-curated products all meticulously reviewed and photographed in-house. This is our answer to some of the biggest challenges we've faced finding products on AliExpress. Curated by Humans Each product has been curated by a human. No bots involved, ever. Each product is hand-selected for quality, style, and value. Physically Reviewed Each product has been held in our hands and reviewed. There won’t be any surprises when you order here. Authentically Photographed We took each product into the studio and shot high-quality authentic content. No photoshop involved whatsoever. What you see is what you get. This is just the beginning, but we're stoked to be sharing it with you here as part of the Product Hunt community! If you have any feedback, let us know! Shout out to @jonnotie for the hunt 🙌 Cheers, Tim
