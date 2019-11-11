Thieve Premium
A human curated collection of premium factory products
Colin Winhall
This is great! Love it! Something so simple yet effective. Can I ask what the business model is behind it and how well that scales? How many sales do you need to hit to meet your target revenue? Sorry if the questions are a bit personal, if you don't want to post it publicly you can reach me by PM or if you don;t want to answer at all I also understand that :-)
Hey Everyone 👋 We're stoked to be launching Thieve Premium! Sometimes you just want the best, and Thieve Premium is exactly that! A collection of hand-curated products all meticulously reviewed and photographed in-house. This is our answer to some of the biggest challenges we've faced finding products on AliExpress. Curated by Humans Each product has been curated by a human. No bots involved, ever. Each product is hand-selected for quality, style, and value. Physically Reviewed Each product has been held in our hands and reviewed. There won’t be any surprises when you order here. Authentically Photographed We took each product into the studio and shot high-quality authentic content. No photoshop involved whatsoever. What you see is what you get. This is just the beginning, but we're stoked to be sharing it with you here as part of the Product Hunt community! If you have any feedback, let us know! Shout out to @jonnotie for the hunt 🙌 Cheers, Tim
very well designed website/product! great job on the curation. You often see these kind of websites that have curated with bots or whatever, they mostly have a ton of products on it with no real "value" but as far as I can see that's not the case here 👏
@erhankaradeniz Thanks!! We've been working hard 💪
A great way to sort out the best options for making the most sales - go thieve !
Shout out to Death to Stock for the cover image 🔥
