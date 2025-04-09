Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Theya for Business
Theya for Business
Bitcoin Operating System for Your Business
Visit
Upvote 55
We built Theya for Business so any organization using Bitcoin—whether you're 2 or 2,000 people—can securely manage bitcoin across teams, departments, and entities without relying on custodians.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Fintech
•
Payments
•
Bitcoin
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Theya for Business
Bitcoin Operating System for Your Business
Follow
55
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Theya for Business by
Theya for Business
was hunted by
sriram bhargav karnati
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Bitcoin
. Made by
sriram bhargav karnati
. Featured on April 10th, 2025.
Theya for Business
is not rated yet. This is Theya for Business's first launch.