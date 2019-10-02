Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Zachariah Moreno
I love the design & ability to select or avoid investments that are in-line with ethical considerations
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@zach__moreno Thank you!
UpvoteShare
Maker
Hello modern investors! I am Dzanan, co-founder of Thematic. We are on a mission to help digital investors align investments with their budget, risk as well as sustainability and ethical/halal requirements. Currently, with Thematic you can: - Explore companies based on your personal preferences, beliefs and topics you care about. - Use our guidance-based approach to create a bundle that fits your budget in seconds. Simply describe what you would like and we will find some options for you to choose from. - Explore companies manually with the help of Thematic filters and create your custom bundle of companies. - Add companies and bundles to watchlist so you can easily track them. Very soon you will be able to: - Invest directly with your Robinhood or Alpaca account. - Use more advanced fundamental analysis indicators and filters. - Explore and invest in a wider range of companies as well as ETFs. - Support causes such as Clean Water, Fighting Poverty and more by choosing impact goals that matter to you. - Track performance of investments made with your broker through Thematic. - Receive reports about your holdings on regular basis. - See news relevant to your holdings and topics you like. - And more. Thematic is free, and you can check it out at https://www.usethematic.com/ Happy investing!
UpvoteShare