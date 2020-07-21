Discussion
Nikolas Huebecker
Maker
Hey everyone! Excited to be on Product Hunt today! This is the first launch for The Zoomer Company, a collective of Gen Z founders, makers, investors, and just all around great people! We are so excited to share The Zoomer Hotline! Feel free to text us and ask about anything Gen Z, request some fire memes, or text us anything! We are super pumped to hear from you!
Lol, texting you now...
