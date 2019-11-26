Log InSign up
The Unshakeable Resilience Summit

For People Who Bend But Don't Break

The Unshakeable Resilience is a 5-day virtual summit with 25+ leading experts from all corners of the world teaching you how to rise up against the odds so you can gain control over your life.
This is the second time I've posted a product related to mental wellbeing and its only getting more important - especially with work-related stress in the run-up to end of year! This is a virtual summit with a frankly IMPRESSIVE(!) line-up of speakers across 4 days. While I love the content of the summit, I was more impressed with the format - this is like a webinar on steroids! Looking forward to the 11th and hope fellow PHers join me in tuning in!
