The ultimate way of journaling

Jiří Diblík
Maker
Hey everyone! 👋 I am super excited to share our new app with the PH community! Q365 is the ultimate, simple and endless journal helping you to collect memories and see how your life changes in years. ✍🏼 👉 Q365 asks you one unique question every day. 👉 365 questions a year in total. 👉 The same question repeats every year on the same day. Thanks to Q365 you're creating a life story that allows you to reflect on your life, compare your answers and see how much your life has changed in years. ⏳ We are fully aware of the fact that self-development is very important these days and there are a few ways to achieve your goals and be better every day. One of them is collecting your memories, experience, and thoughts into a journal. Although daily journals have endless popularity, based on our experience it is not always easy to stay on track and keep writing regularly. 📆 That is the reason we decided to create an original and simple tool that makes it simple for you to keep the routine of writing your thoughts every day and track your progress. It only takes 1 minute a day to write down the answer but helps you to grow personally a lot. 🧭 You can always return and edit your answer in the text field if you typed it in. If you forget to answer the question that day, you still have 7 more days to fill it in. On top of that, regular notifications help you never forget to journal. I have prepared something special for the PH:heart: community: Get 1-year premium access for free! 1. Download the Q365 app and create an account. 2. Add a comment here below with your feedback 3. Visit https://theq365.com/producthunt/ 4. Put your account email to a special field on the website. 5. Within 5 days we will activate your 1-year free access. 👋 I'll be happy to answer any questions you may have and excited to hear your feedback.
I'm really lovely surprised by such a simple idea! I’ve never heard about this approach to write a journal. The possibility to see how do I change in time, what I was doing years ago, ... is just wonderful. 👍 Of course it need a lot of patience, but I hope I will make it! Thanks God for the notifications which makes me in the game. Great job guys!🧑💻
Maker
@ondrej_kopecky2 Thank you Ondrej for feedback!
I am looking forward to seeing my results next year!
Maker
@tomas_novak2 Thank you Tomas... Exactly, you will see the best results with daily base of using
Great App. Love this idea!